Tien Linh, Thuy Trang, Thinh Phat win Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024

Nguyen Tien Linh, Tran Thi Thuy Trang and Nguyen Thinh Phat won the Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024 at the gala organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper at Ben Thanh Theater in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City tonight.

The Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 gala evening, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, honored the football figures in Vietnam football for their achievements.

The ceremony took place at 8:00 p.m. at Ben Thanh Theater in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on February 26, marking the 30th anniversary of the prestigious Golden Ball Award, an event initiated and organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper. The event was broadcast live on FPT Play, the media partner of this ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Tang Huu Phong who is former Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and former Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Tan Phong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan and Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Duong Province Cao Van Chong.

As for professional agencies, there were director of the Department of Physical Training and Sports Dang Viet Ha, Vice President of the Vietnam Football Federation Tran Anh Tu, General Secretary of the Vietnam Football Federation, CEO of Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company Nguyen Minh Ngoc and Deputy Director of the V.League Project – FPT Play Television (FPT Play) Tran Quy Long.

Tran Anh Minh, General Director of Thai Son Nam Group Joint Stock Company represented the main sponsor of the Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 to attend the award gala.

Representing Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the organizing unit of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award, were journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Head of the Organizing Board for the 2024 Vietnam Golden Ball Award and Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

In addition, the event was attended by leaders of football clubs, coaches, top scorers, personalities, representatives from media agencies and crowded football lovers and fans.

Speaking at the opening of the gala, Director of the Department of Physical Training and Sports Dang Viet Ha stated that 30 years is a long journey for a prestigious award that has been upheld by generations of journalists. The Vietnam Golden Ball Award plays a crucial role in the journey of Vietnamese football reaching the global stage, ultimately contributing to the prosperity of Vietnamese sports.

This year, the award features categories, including the golden, silver and bronze ball for men, women, the men’s futsal; the best foreign player, the best young male player and the best young female player.

Winners of the Vietnam Golden Ball 2024 were announced at the gala held as follows:

Becamex Binh Duong Football Club player and striker of Vietnamese men's football team Nguyen Tien Linh won the Vietnam Male Golden Ball Award 2024, while Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel/ Phu Dong Ninh Binh Football Club) and Pham Tuan Hai (Hanoi Football Club) received the Silver and Bronze Ball titles for men respectively.

Vu Thi Hoa (Phong Phu Ha Nam FC) was named the winner of the Best Young Player (Women).

The Best Young Player for Men title was awarded to Bui Vi Hao (Becamex Binh Duong Football Club).

Golden Ball for Futsal 2024 belonged to Nguyen Thinh Phat (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City Football Club), while the Silver Ball and Bronze Ball for Futsal 2024 went to Nguyen Manh Dung (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City Football Club) and Pham Van Tu (Thai Son Bac FC) respectively.

Brazilian footballer Rafaelson, a Vietnamese citizen with the name Nguyen Xuan Son (Thep Xanh Nam Dinh Football Club) bagged the title “The Best Foreign Player”.

The Golden Ball 2024 trophy for women was presented to Tran Thi Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), while the Silver Ball trophy and Bronze Ball trophy belonged to Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club) and Duong Thi Van (Vinacomin Football Club) respectively.

The nominees for all categories of the Vietnam Golden Ball Award 2024 are: Golden Ball 2024 (Men): Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi Football Club), Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel/ Phu Dong Ninh Binh Football Club), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi Police Football Club), Pham Tuan Hai (Hanoi Football Club) and Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong Football Club) Golden Ball 2024 (Women): Nguyen Thi Truc Huong (Vinacomin Football Club), Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Huynh Nhu (Lank FC/ Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Tran Thi Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Duong Thi Van (Vinacomin Football Club) Golden Futsal 2024: Nguyen Manh Dung (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City FC), Pham Duc Hoa (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City FC), Nguyen Thinh Phat (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City FC), Pham Van Tu (Thai Son Bac FC), Ho Van Y (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City FC) The Best Foreign Player: Alan Alexander (Binh Dinh/ Hanoi Police Football Club), Hendrio Araujo (Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC) and Rafaelson Bezerra Fernandes whose Vietnamese name is Nguyen Xuan Son (Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC). The Best Young Player (Men): Nguyen Dinh Bac (Hanoi Police FC), Bui Vi Hao (Becamex Binh Duong FC), Khuat Van Khang (The Cong- Viettel FC) and Nguyen Thai Son (Dong A Thanh Hoa FC) The Best Young Player (Women): Vu Thi Hoa (Phong Phu Ha Nam FC), Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh (Ho Chi Minh City I FC), Luu Hoang Van (Phong Phu Ha Nam FC) the country's most prestigious individual football awards.

