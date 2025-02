Hustle and bustle atmosphere at 2024 Vietnam Golden Ball Award gala's red carpet

The “Vietnam Golden Ball 2024” gala evening, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, honored the football figures in Vietnam football for their achievements.

The ceremony took place at Ben Thanh Theater in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City at the night of February 26, marking the 30th anniversary of the prestigious Golden Ball Awards, an event initiated and organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

The event was attended by top scorers, personalities and representatives from academic, political, artistic and media agencies.

This year, the award features categories, including the golden, silver and bronze ball for men, women, the men’s futsal; the best foreign player, the best young male player and the best young female player.

The nominees for all categories are:

Golden Ball 2024 (Men): Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi Football Club), Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel/ Phu Dong Ninh Binh Football Club), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi Police Football Club), Pham Tuan Hai (Hanoi Football Club) and Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong Football Club)

Golden Ball 2024 (Women): Nguyen Thi Truc Huong (Vinacomin Football Club), Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Huynh Nhu (Lank FC/ Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Tran Thi Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh City I Football Club), Duong Thi Van (Vinacomin Football Club)

Golden Futsal 2024 (Men): Nguyen Manh Dung (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City FC), Pham Duc Hoa (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City FC), Nguyen Thinh Phat (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City FC), Pham Van Tu (Thai Son Bac FC), Ho Van Y (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City FC)

The Best Foreign Player: Alan Alexander (Binh Dinh/ Hanoi Police Football Club), Hendrio Araujo (Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC) and Rafaelson Bezerra Fernandes whose Vietnamese name is Nguyen Xuan Son (Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC).

The Best Young Player (Men): Nguyen Dinh Bac (Hanoi Police FC), Bui Vi Hao (Becamex Binh Duong FC), Khuat Van Khang (The Cong- Viettel FC) and Nguyen Thai Son (Dong A Thanh Hoa FC)

The Best Young Player (Women): Vu Thi Hoa (Phong Phu Ha Nam FC), Nguyen Thi Thuy Linh (Ho Chi Minh City I FC), Luu Hoang Van (Phong Phu Ha Nam FC)

There are some photos at the 2024 Vietnam Golden Ball Award ceremony's red carpet.

