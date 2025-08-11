Vietnamese team claims championship in SEA V.League 2025 for first time

With a convincing victory over Thailand, the Vietnamese national team has claimed the championship in SEA V.League 2025 for the first time.

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and his team triumphed over the Thai women's team to secure the championship in one leg of the SEA V.League.

The stands of the Ninh Binh provincial sports hall were completely filled on the evening of August 10, with everyone hoping for a strong performance from the Vietnamese women's volleyball team against their Thai rivals, as the final match in the second leg of the SEA V.League 2025 would determine the overall rankings of each team.

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet made significant changes to the lineup by appointing Vo Thi Kim Thoa as the primary setter for the entire match. She was complemented by Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen as the opposite hitter, along with outside hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy and Vi Thi Nhu Quynh.

The Thai women's team appeared to be under no pressure from the Vietnamese audience, allowing them to play exceptionally well and win the first two sets with scores of 25-17 and 26-24. In their attacking plays, the Thai spikers displayed versatility, making it difficult for the Vietnamese women's block to defend effectively.



However, in the third set, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet adjusted the front and back rows to work more cohesively. The Vietnamese players adhered to the strategy of countering many challenging serves from their opponents. In this set, they won 25-17. In the fourth set, although the Thai players initially took the lead, the home team rallied to win 25-22.

The match entered a fifth and final set to determine the outcome, which Vietnam won 16-14. As soon as the referee's final whistle blew, the coaching staff and Vietnamese women's players embraced in jubilation over their convincing victory.

For the first time in history, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team achieved a landmark victory by defeating the Thai women's volleyball team in an official tournament. After securing runner-up positions in the SEA V.League tournaments of 2023 and 2024, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet led the team to a triumphant performance, clinching the championship title in the second leg of the SEA V.League 2025.

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team finished the tournament in first place, with Thailand taking second place, followed by the Philippines in third, and Indonesia in fourth. The team demonstrated exceptional prowess by winning all three matches in the second leg of the SEA V.League 2025.

The standout performer for Vietnam was spiker Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, whose remarkable contribution was instrumental in securing the victory. She was honored as the best player of the second leg of the SEA V.League 2025, having scored the highest number of points for the team.

Additionally, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh was recognized as the best main attacker, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy as the best middle blocker, and Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen as the best opposite setter.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Anh Quan