Thundery rains increase in Southern region in afternoons, evenings

More moderate-torrential rains and thunderstorms are warned for the Southern and Central Highlands regions from May 26.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, scorching temperatures between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius will cover the Southern localities, the Northern province of Hoa Binh and the Central provinces from Nghe An to Phu Yen tomorrow.

It is expected that temperatures tend to increase gradually from May 17.

Temperatures in the Northern region could exceed 38 degrees Celsius while the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen would be sweltered with temperatures exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

Notably, the heat waves in the Northern and Central regions will prolong until May 19 and May 23 respectively.