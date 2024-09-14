Thundery rains forecast to persist in Southern region until September 19

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting issued warnings of persistent rains and thunderstorms over the Southern provinces and cities from now to September 19.

Illustrative photo

In particular, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to suffer from moderate and heavy rainfalls ranging from 20 mm to 90 mm above, with the possibility of landslides, flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas and along rivers.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting on the morning of September 14 reported that over the past 24 hours, the Central Highlands and Southern localities have experienced localized heavy rainfall, with estimated rainfalls exceeding 60 mm in various areas, which has caused traffic disruptions in several localities.

From September 14 to September 16, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain, with rainfall ranging from 40-80 mm, even 120 mm above in some places.

Localized heavy rains and thunderstorms will also hit Central localities from Quang Binh to Binh Thuan.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong