Weather

Thundery rains forecast to persist in Southern region until September 19

SGGPO

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting issued warnings of persistent rains and thunderstorms over the Southern provinces and cities from now to September 19.

mua.jpg
Illustrative photo

In particular, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions are forecast to suffer from moderate and heavy rainfalls ranging from 20 mm to 90 mm above, with the possibility of landslides, flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas and along rivers.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting on the morning of September 14 reported that over the past 24 hours, the Central Highlands and Southern localities have experienced localized heavy rainfall, with estimated rainfalls exceeding 60 mm in various areas, which has caused traffic disruptions in several localities.

From September 14 to September 16, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue experiencing moderate to heavy rain, with rainfall ranging from 40-80 mm, even 120 mm above in some places.

Localized heavy rains and thunderstorms will also hit Central localities from Quang Binh to Binh Thuan.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

thundery rains warnings of persistent rains and thunderstorms the Southern provinces and cities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn