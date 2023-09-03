Thundery rain, cyclone, gusty winds warnings grip Southern waters

The Southern Regional Hydro-meteorological Station issued thundery rains, cyclones and gusty winds warnings for the Southern territorial waters on September 3.

Accordingly, severe weather conditions comprising strong thunderstorms, downpours, whirlwinds, cyclones along with rough sea are expected to occur in the territorial waters from Ba Ria- Vung Tau to Ca Mau, from Ca Mau to Kien Giang and Phu Quoc in the next 24-48 hours.

Additionally, under the impact of the ongoing powerful operation of the southwest monsoon, the above-mentioned waters, the Gulf of Thailand and the southern part of the East Sea including the Spratly Islands are likely to see thundery showers along with risks of cyclone and blustery weather.

All vessels working in the southern waters are at high risk of blustery weather, high waves and rough sea.