Thu Duc City’s transformation gains fruitful results

Thu Duc City’s transformation after applying the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98, on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies to develop Ho Chi Minh City, has gained fruitful results.

Cat Lai intersection in Thu Duc City

Thu Duc City reorganizes government apparatus

During meetings, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep repeatedly emphasized Thu Duc City has flexibly applied the resolution to make breakthroughs.

In particular, after nearly three years of establishment, Thu Duc City has identified the limitations which it encountered and has proactively improved the internal government apparatus. Specifically, several affiliated centers, departments and divisions were quickly established to maximize their functions and tasks.

Up to now, the administrative organization in Thu Duc City has 16 specialized departments and divisions, of which eight specialized agencies have been maintained while five specialized agencies have been renamed. Additionally, two new agencies namely the Department of Public Works - Transportation and the Center for Public Administration have been established.

In the public sector, Thu Duc City has piloted the establishment of the Social Security Center, the City Center for Technical Infrastructure Development, and the Trade and Investment Promotion Center. In addition, Thu Duc City has merged the Cultural Center with the Sports Center into the Cultural and Sports Center.

Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung shared that the rearrangement of Thu Duc City's government apparatus aims to better perform the task of socio-economic development and improve the quality of service for the sake of residents. The head of Thu Duc City government affirmed that all activities of Thu Duc City revolve around the goal of building a civilized, modern Thu Duc City with a good quality of life.

Scores of infrastructure have been invested in

The efforts of the Party Committee and Thu Duc City government have gradually brought results and been recognized and highly valued by metropolitan inhabitants. Resident Nguyen Ngoc Quang in Quarter 2, Phu Huu Ward commented that since the city’s establishment, people now can feel the real growth of Thu Duc City in developing traffic transport and social infrastructure. Mr. Quang as well as more than 1 million people in Thu Duc City hoped these projects would soon be put into use, helping people travel conveniently. These projects will serve as the impetus for Thu Duc City to thrive.

In particular, Thu Duc City has restarted the Nam Ly Bridge, Tang Long Bridge, and Long Dai Bridge projects after more than 5 years of delay due to the problem of land clearance. To date, the Long Dai bridge connecting Long Binh and Long Phuoc wards has opened to traffic. Also in 2023, Thu Duc City started construction of the An Phu intersection and contractors are busy organizing the construction, ensuring completion on schedule. The project is expected to be completed on April 30, 2025.

In particular, Thu Duc City basically handed over the site for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 project with more than 15km passing through the city to the investor. Along with that, large projects from the capital of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned to Thu Duc City to implement include the 2-section project on La Xuan Oai Street and the My Thuy intersection construction project.

Thu Duc City also completed the formalities of the project on La Xuan Oai Street and the My Thuy intersection construction project for the disbursement of public investment capital. With the above-mentioned projects, Thu Duc City finished the task of disbursing public investment in 2023 to ensure tasks assigned by the municipal People's Committee.

Many social housing projects and worker accommodation projects to rent in Thu Duc City have gradually been completed. In early 2024, Thu Duc City started construction on 22 school projects with a total investment of more than VND3,500 billion.

At the same time, the city is focusing on the renovation and operation of Saigon Riverfront Park in Thu Thiem ward (section from Ba Son bridge to Saigon River tunnel).

Furthermore, the city has green space with sunflower fields at the Saigon Riverfront Park. City leaders also arrange space to organize other public activities with squares, docks, pedestrian bridges, and stone parks to attract visitors and tourists.

According to Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Hoang Tung, these are important projects which will pave the way for the embellishment of Thu Duc City’s face as well as great improvement in people's travel and accommodation next year.

Thu Duc City is also focusing on researching and proposing specific project lists to recommend to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to prioritize the allocation of public investment capital and other capital sources (ODA, PPP). At the same time, the city will focus on exploiting land funds along new traffic axes in the area to embellish and develop urban areas to better people's quality of life.

The city has launched a movement to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025). In the first phase, Thu Duc City received nearly 370 works and projects in all fields. Among them, many projects are registered for implementation such as the building of 5,000 social housing apartments, the commencement of the construction of Truong Tho Central Urban Area and Thu Duc City Administrative Center, a healthcare urban area and Rach Chiec Sports Complex.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated By Dan Thuy