Thu Duc City Construction Inspectorate established

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City yesterday announced the decision to establish the Construction Inspectorate of Thu Duc City.

This is the first specialized agency under the district-level People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City which was established according to the specific mechanism of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on the implementation of several special mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep (first from right) and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Tran Hoang Quan (L) give the appointment decisions to the new Deputy Chief Inspectors of Thu Duc City Construction Inspectorate.

At the ceremony, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City announced the decision to appoint Mr. Ho Trong Hieu and Mr. Cao Doan Viet Hung to Deputy Chief Inspectors of the Construction Inspectorate under the Department of Construction of Thu Duc City. Before being appointed, they were deputy leaders of the Thu Duc City Inspection Team under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction's Inspectorate.

The Thu Duc City People's Committee also appointed Nguyen Tan Thanh, Deputy Head of the Planning and Construction Department of Thu Duc City to Deputy Chief Inspector of Thu Duc City.

Mr. Ho Trong Hieu was assigned to direct, manage, operate and perform the duties of the Chief Inspector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep said that as for the establishment of the Thu Duc City Construction Inspectorate, Thu Duc City has basically completed Article No.10 of the Resolution 98/2023/QH15.

At the signing ceremony about coordination in the management of construction orders in Thu Duc City

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction and the People's Committee of Thu Duc City also signed a joint plan to coordinate with units to manage construction orders in Thu Duc City.

Previously, on December 2023, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai signed a decision to establish the Thu Duc City Construction Inspectorate.

This is a specialized agency established based on reorganizing the Inspection Team in Thu Duc City under the Construction Inspectorate of the Department of Construction and the Urban Order Management Team under the Urban Management Department of Thu Duc City.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong