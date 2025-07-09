HCMC launches 100-day campaign to promote streamlined, effective governance

Ho Chi Minh City has officially launched a 100-day emulation campaign aimed at fostering a more streamlined, robust, and efficient administrative apparatus, with the goal of enhancing operational performance across all levels of government.

A civil servant at the Xuan Hoa Ward Public Administrative Service Center in Ho Chi Minh City processes administrative procedure applications for local residents via the national public service portal. (Photo: SGGP)

The 100-day high-intensity emulation campaign themed “Streamlined – Strong – Efficient – Effective – High-Performing – Result-Oriented Operations” is part of efforts to welcome the upcoming Party Congresses at all levels, including the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure and the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Running from July 1 to October 10, the campaign features a range of key objectives. Authorities are striving to effectively implement the Party’s and State’s directives with a spirit of “renewal, action, and aspiration for progress” and achieve the highest possible results in carrying out several major resolutions issued by the Politburo, including Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW, Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW, and Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW.

A key focus of the campaign is the accelerated and resolute restructuring of provincial-level administrative units and the two-tier local government system, in line with the principles of being streamlined, strong, efficient, high-performing, and results-driven. This ensures that these newly arranged units operate effectively from the very first day and hour.

The city is committed to avoiding any disruption to public services or governance functions during the transition. There must be no overlap, duplication, or omission of responsibilities, areas of jurisdiction, or administrative duties. The process must not adversely affect socio-economic development, the normal functioning of society, or the operations of citizens and businesses.

The campaign also emphasizes enhancing autonomy and flexibility in operation, innovation in both mindset and practice, leadership capacity, and the spirit of "daring to think, daring to do, and daring to take responsibility." Officials are ready to sacrifice personal interests for a modern, transparent, and service-oriented administration that truly serves the people, contributing to Ho Chi Minh City's rapid and sustainable development.

As part of the campaign, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has set a key target of disbursing at least 70 percent of the city’s allocated public investment capital for the third quarter.

In addition, the city will launch the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center, along with corresponding centers at the local level; implement administrative procedures independent of jurisdictional boundaries; and resolve at least 70 percent of long-standing bottlenecks of businesses.

The city strengthens discipline, reinforces administrative rules, and promotes a professional workplace culture. Notably, it is undertaking reforms in the governance model of the state administrative apparatus, shifting toward a service-oriented, modern, and professional approach. The satisfaction of citizens and businesses is being positioned as the primary benchmark for performance, with information technology serving as a key tool and digital transformation as the driving methodology.

Specific targets have been set to enhance administrative efficiency and transparency, including ensuring 100 percent of administrative procedures are publicly disclosed in a timely and lawful manner; 100 percent of administrative procedures are properly listed in accordance with relevant regulations; and 100 percent of official documents and communications between administrative agencies are conducted via electronic platforms, except those containing state secrets.

Additionally, at least 98 percent of dossiers of administrative procedures must be processed on time, and public satisfaction with services across all sectors must exceed 95 percent. Each agency, unit, and locality is also required to implement at least one administrative reform or digital transformation initiative aligned with the political mission.

The emulation campaign aims to concretize the directives of the Party General Secretary and the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to inspire the spirit of initiative, innovation, and resilience in the face of historic opportunities.

It is also designed to effectively implement the policies and resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat on streamlining and restructuring the political system's organizational apparatus. The goal aims to transform Ho Chi Minh City into a megacity, an international, multi-functional, multi-sectoral, and multi-centered metropolis, realizing the process of building a prosperous, civilized, modern, compassionate, and happy city.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested heads of departments, agencies, and localities to take direct leadership in organizing the emulation campaign in a serious, coordinated, and effective manner.

Officials, public servants, civil employees, and members of the armed forces are encouraged to participate with the spirit of “innovation, action, and aspiration for advancement.” The campaign must be implemented with a clear focus and tangible results, accompanied by monitoring, supervision, evaluation, and a comprehensive review process. Commendation efforts must be timely, democratic, accurate, transparent, and equitable, ensuring that recognition is given to the right individuals for the right achievements.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh