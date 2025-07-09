SGGP Newspaper presents administrative maps to former Binh Duong’s localities

As part of its ongoing map donation program for wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City, SGGP Newspaper presented administrative maps to former Binh Duong Province’s localities.

On the late afternoon of July 8, the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in the Southeastern region in coordination with the Party Committees and People's Committees of the wards and communes in former Binh Duong Province held a ceremony at Thu Dau Mot Ward Hall, new Ho Chi Minh City to present administrative maps under the two-tier local government model across Ho Chi Minh City to localities, formerly part of Binh Duong Province.

Journalist Tran Van Phong presents the provincial-level administrative map of Vietnam and the commune-level administrative map of Ho Chi Minh City to Ms. Nguyen Thu Cuc, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Dau Mot Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

At the map- offering ceremony, the head of the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region presented the provincial-level administrative map of Vietnam and the commune-level administrative map of Ho Chi Minh City for display at the local headquarters and distribution to Party cells.

Representatives of the wards and communes thanked the Party Committee and Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for the initiative to print and give the maps.

They noted that the maps would help readers better understand the recent mergers of provinces and cities nationwide, as well as the reorganization of commune-level administrative units in Ho Chi Minh City.

Following that, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper will conduct a map-offering plan to all communes, wards and special zones of former Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong