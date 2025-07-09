Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP Newspaper presents administrative maps to former Binh Duong’s localities

SGGP

As part of its ongoing map donation program for wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City, SGGP Newspaper presented administrative maps to former Binh Duong Province’s localities.

On the late afternoon of July 8, the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in the Southeastern region in coordination with the Party Committees and People's Committees of the wards and communes in former Binh Duong Province held a ceremony at Thu Dau Mot Ward Hall, new Ho Chi Minh City to present administrative maps under the two-tier local government model across Ho Chi Minh City to localities, formerly part of Binh Duong Province.

z6783848108037-c7dab8b28e184cb91643f80b49c79909-9240-660.jpg
Journalist Tran Van Phong presents the provincial-level administrative map of Vietnam and the commune-level administrative map of Ho Chi Minh City to Ms. Nguyen Thu Cuc, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Dau Mot Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

At the map- offering ceremony, the head of the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region presented the provincial-level administrative map of Vietnam and the commune-level administrative map of Ho Chi Minh City for display at the local headquarters and distribution to Party cells.

Representatives of the wards and communes thanked the Party Committee and Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper for the initiative to print and give the maps.

They noted that the maps would help readers better understand the recent mergers of provinces and cities nationwide, as well as the reorganization of commune-level administrative units in Ho Chi Minh City.

z6783753966768-9e2d107aadaa98f8673c3fd69504c7d9-9038-8154.jpg

Following that, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper will conduct a map-offering plan to all communes, wards and special zones of former Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

Related News
By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

former Binh Duong Province’s localities Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern Region map- offering ceremony administrative maps under the two-tier government model

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn