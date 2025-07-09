Chairman of HCMC People's Committee inspects ward operation after merger

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, along with a delegation from the Standing Committee of the municipal People’s Committee, inspected the operation of the two-tier local government apparatus in Phu An Ward on July 9.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc inspects the Public Administrative Service Center of Phu An Ward on July 9. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation with the participation of Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Minh Thanh, and leaders from departments and agencies, and the Office of the People’s Committee, also worked with several other communes and wards.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, conducted an inspection of the reception and processing of administrative procedures, particularly in the areas of land management, construction, business registration, and other administrative procedures under the jurisdiction of the city’s departments. He also reviewed the readiness to receive applications for administrative procedures that fall under higher-level authorities.

According to the People’s Committee of Phu An Ward, the ward was established through the merger of Tan An Ward, Phu An Commune, and a portion of Hiep An Ward. It has an area of more than 36.7 square kilometers and a population of nearly 54,000. The ward’s Party Committee comprises 45 grassroots Party organizations with more than 1,000 members. The Standing Committee of the Party Committee has proactively reorganized its structure, assigned responsibilities to officials, developed working regulations for the 2025–2030 term, and is currently preparing documents for the upcoming Party Congress.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (L) and Director of the Department of Science and Technology (R) of the city (Photo: SGGP)

The Public Administrative Service Center of Phu An Ward is located at the headquarters of the Ward Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee (formerly the Hiep An Ward office). Since July 1, the center has received 414 applications, completed processing and returned results for 378 cases.

The Public Administrative Service Center of the ward has 11 staff members and six counters for receiving and returning administrative procedure documents, along with a spacious and well-ventilated waiting area.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, and his delegation also visited the Binh Duong Public Administrative Service Center and had working sessions with other communes and wards to review operational status following organizational restructuring and address concerns raised by grassroots leaders.

