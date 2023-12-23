Thu Duc City inaugurates riverside park

A park along the Saigon River on the side of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Thu Duc City was inaugurated on December 23.

Delegates visit Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

The construction aims to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - February 3, 2025), the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the 4th founding anniversary of Thu Duc City (January 1, 2021 – 2024).

Attending the inauguration ceremony were Former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's Central Committee Huynh Dam, former Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Can Tho City Nguyen Van Hieu, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong and Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Leaders attend the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung emphasized that the Saigon Riverside Park is not only a green park but also a space to honor the cultural and historical values of Thu Thiem land with An Khanh Temple, Thu Thiem Cathedral, Thu Thiem Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross and paid tribute to founders of the land.

In the first phase, 13 facilities of the riverside park located on a section from Ba Son Bridge to Saigon River Tunnel in Thu Thiem Ward covering a total area of 20 hectares have been put into operation, including a multi-purpose community area, a pier, a sunflower field, a floating raft system for aquatic plants, a stone park, a flyover, an ecological park.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh