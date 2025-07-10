South Korea remains one of leading FDI investors in HCMC

South Korea remains one of the leading FDI investors in Ho Chi Minh City, with more than 2,300 active projects and a total accumulated capital exceeding US$5.5 billion.

The statement was made by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen while receiving Consul General of the Republic of Korea in the city, Shin Chong Il, on July 9.

Mr. Shin Chong Il came to pay a farewell visit marking the conclusion of his diplomatic term in the country.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) offers a gift to Consul General of the Republic of Korea in the city, Shin Chong Il, on July 9. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, on behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, expressed high appreciation for South Korean Consul General Shin Chong Il's contributions throughout his tenure.

Notably, he played a key role in successfully organizing numerous high-level visits and working sessions between local leaders of the two sides, aimed at connecting business communities, promoting trade and investment cooperation, strengthening the Vietnam–South Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and concretizing cooperation commitments between leaders of the two countries.

HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere appreciation for Consul General Shin Chong II’s dedicated efforts, which have played a vital role in strengthening and advancing the friendly and effective cooperation between South Korea and Vietnam, particularly with Ho Chi Minh City.

He also acknowledged Consul General Shin Chong Il’s sustained, practical, and effective contributions in the fields of education, culture, and people-to-people exchange, especially promoting the development of Korean studies, fostering partnerships between universities and research institutes in both countries, and supporting cultural and community activities for the more than 80,000 South Koreans currently living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen extended his best wishes for good health to Consul General Shin Chong Il and his family and believed that, in any future position, Mr. Shin Chong Il will continue to contribute to strengthening the Vietnam–South Korea relationship.

Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Ho Chi Minh City, Shin Chong Il expressed his sincere gratitude to the leadership and authorities of Ho Chi Minh City for their warm support, which enabled him to fulfill his term successfully.

He said it had been an honor to serve in Vietnam and affirmed his commitment to further contributing to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. He also shared his hope of returning to Ho Chi Minh City in the future as a visiting professor at local universities in the city.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh