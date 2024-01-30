HCMC to completely handle pollution at Ba Bo Canal, Thu Duc City

Ho Chi Minh City will reinforce the monitoring of water environment quality, inspect and monitor waste sources in the basin to completely handle pollution at Ba Bo Canal, Thu Duc City.

Pollution situation at Ba Bo Canal, Thu Duc City

On January 29 afternoon, the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee said that Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has assigned the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment to collaborate with relevant departments, agencies, Thu Duc City and relevant units to reinforce the monitoring of water environment quality and inspect and monitor waste sources in the basin.

They will work together to strengthen collaboration on controlling the pollution situation at Ba Bo canal and the basin of Nhum, Xuan Truong and Cai streams in the bordering areas between Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong Province.

Accordingly, production facilities subject to automatic wastewater monitoring following regulations must install automatic wastewater monitoring stations and continuously transmit monitoring data to the Municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to control wastewater quality.

Additionally, they have to proactively provide and share information and results from environmental monitoring in the basin, results of monitoring the quality of post-treated wastewater of Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone and results of inspection and final treatment plans for waste discharge violations to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Binh Duong Province in every six months or irregularly when it is necessary.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong