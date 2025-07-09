Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City to wrap up public agency restructuring ahead of July 21

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City sets to wrap up public agency restructuring ahead of July 21.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday issued an urgent official letter conveying direction of the municipal People’s Committee Chairman regarding the implementation of the second phase of the reorganization of agencies and units under the comprehensive plan for the arrangement of the administrative apparatus and public non-business units at the provincial and city levels.

Under the direction, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has assigned heads of agencies to promptly coordinate in drafting a reorganization plan in accordance with the city’s practical situation.

z6766366235291-807f9f857cb2a671b4a966ccd15ca1e6-5385-353.jpg
Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee have issued appointment decisions for the leaders of various public non-business units. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Specifically, the Director of the Department of Culture and Sports is tasked with coordinating with the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs and relevant agencies and units to develop a plan to reorganize Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City (VOH), Binh Duong Radio and Television Station and Ba Ria - Vung Tau Radio and Television Station; as well as to streamline newspapers and magazines under the management of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

In addition, the heads of relevant agencies and units are required to urgently complete and submit their proposals to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs by July 21 to consult the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on submission to the competent authority for review and decision.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

reorganization of agencies and units arrangement of the administrative apparatus public service units

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn