HCMC, Intel cooperate in AI human resource training

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc had a working session with a delegation from Intel Corporation on the late afternoon of July 8.

Ms. Sarah Kemp, Vice President of International Government Affairs for Intel led the delegation during their working trip in Ho Chi Minh City.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (3rd, L) has a working session with Ms. Sarah Kemp (second from left), Vice President for Global Government Affairs at Intel Corporation. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc highly appreciated Intel Vietnam’s significant contributions over the past two decades to the development of the city’s science and technology ecosystem, as well as to the city’s growth.

Since 2010, Intel Vietnam’s cumulative export turnover has exceeded US$96 billion, accounting for about 60 percent of the total export value of Saigon Hi-Tech Park and nearly 25 percent of the city’s total exports.

Intel’s operation at Saigon Hi-Tech Park serves as a symbol of successful FDI attraction and plays a critical role in HCMC’s strategy for science, technology and high-tech industry development.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc debates with Ms. Sarah Kemp. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Ms. Sarah Kemp thanked Ho Chi Minh City authorities for their support during passing time; and noted that Intel’s success in Vietnam is thanks to the strong partnerships and a favorable investment environment in Ho Chi Minh City.

She also shared that Intel is eager to continue contributing to workforce development, including a proposal to launch an AI training initiative for staff across various departments and agencies to help improve work efficiency.

The Vice President of International Government Affairs for Intel affirmed that Intel Vietnam would continue to play an active role in the city’s tech ecosystem and expressed aspiration for continuous support from Ho Chi Minh City authorities and relevant agencies in the upcoming time.

Overview of the working session (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the working session, both sides agreed that Ho Chi Minh City and Intel would jointly implement a workforce training program in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) which should be dedicated to current public officials, employees and individuals preparing to enter the labor market.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee affirmed that the city would support and facilitate investment expansion and technological innovation, especially high-quality workforce training programs.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his hope that Intel’s 18A technology would soon be launched in Ho Chi Minh City as a breakthrough step.

