Techtronic Industries Group (Germany) expands operations in Ho Chi Minh City

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc had a working session with Mr. Horst Julius Pudwill, Chairman of Techtronic Industries (TTI) on the late afternoon of July 8.

The session was part of the working trip to Ho Chi Minh City by the German group.

Here, they focused on debating the group’s expanded operations in the city.

TTI, headquartered in Germany, is one of the world’s leading technology corporations in the fields of cordless electrical equipment, floor care devices, outdoor power tools and smart solutions serving daily life and industry.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) and Mr. Horst Julius Pudwill, Chairman of Techtronic Industries (TTI) (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the reception, Ho Chi Minh City Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed appreciation for the contributions of TTI and the Deutsches Haus, and praised TTI’s decision to continue choosing Ho Chi Minh City as its strategic investment hub in Asia.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee also introduced briefly the newly restructured Ho Chi Minh City and its development orientation, and strongly affirmed that the city is committed to creating the most favorable conditions for high-tech enterprises, including TTI, to operate and grow sustainably.

Delegates pose a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the side of the TTI, Mr. Horst Julius Pudwill reported on the operations of TTI Vietnam and outlined plans to expand the Milwaukee plant's operations at Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP).

He also expressed a desire to further strengthen cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City not only through factory investment but also in technical support, supply chain development and advanced manufacturing solutions.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his pleasure at TTI’s impressive success, contributing not only to Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth but also to workforce development, particularly in training high-quality tech talent.

Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc hoped that TTI would introduce friends, partners, and other businesses to invest in Ho Chi Minh City, and continue to support the training of young, high-quality human resources for the city in the coming time.

By Hanh Chi- Translated by Huyen Huong