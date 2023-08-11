New center expected to strongly improve infrastructure in Thu Duc City

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee has signed a decision to pilot the Center for Technical Infrastructure Development in Thu Duc City based on Resolution 98/2023/QH15 by the National Assembly.



The Center for Technical Infrastructure Development is under the responsibility of Thu Duc City, aiming at addressing current inadequacies to improve both the traffic and social infrastructure aspects in this city.

In general, the traffic facilities in Thu Duc City are rather outdated or damaged and have a very loose connection to the regional traffic system.

Nguyen Duc An, living on Nguyen Hoang Street in An Phu Ward of Thu Duc City, commented that despite being a main route linking to Hanoi Highway, this street is not only too narrow but also filled with potholes, making it extremely uncomfortable and unsafe to travel on. He hoped that the birth of the Center for Technical Infrastructure Development could address the issue.

Nguyen Hoang Street and many other construction projects like Khang Anh Residential Area, Phu Nhuan Residential Area, or Apartment Building for Officials in HCMC University of Technology have been built for a long time, but have not been handed over by the investors to the State, leading to the inability to connect to the common traffic system.

To make the matter worse, the infrastructure in Thu Duc City is under the shared management of various state units of Technical Infrastructure Management Center (under HCMC Construction Department), Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center and Waterway Management Center (both under HCMC Transport Department), Division of Irrigation and Flood & Storm Prevention (under the HCMC Department of Agricultural and Rural Development).

This has led to serious inconsistency and overlapping in administration, a waste of time and money, and even difficulties in operation, which in turn reduces the efficiency of the technical infrastructure system.

Moreover, the capability of some contractors taking part in operating and maintaining the current technical infrastructure system is not to the expectation, causing certain inconvenience, resource loss, and reduction in urban beauty.

HCMC People’s Committee added that the management scope of state units for technical infrastructure in Thu Duc City is too broad, and hence heavy workload that results in the public’s dissatisfaction with their work.

Obviously, there must be a more effective model for consistent administration of the technical, irrigational, social infrastructure in Thu Duc City to better answer the needs of socio-economic growth here. The pilot of Thu Duc City Center for Technical Infrastructure Development in three years is to address the above problems. Every six months, professional units in HCMC People’s Committee come to the Center for operation evaluation and report back to the Committee.

The Center is assigned to be the investor and manager of construction projects for technical, irrigational, and socio-economic infrastructure in Thu Duc City except for those under the Public – Private Partnership model.

The Center is also in charge of receiving, controlling, operating, and maintaining the road and waterway structures as well as supporting projects, irrigation and socio affairs infrastructure, technical infrastructure. The last responsibility of the Center is land compensation distribution and resettlement support for projects carried out in Thu Duc City.

It is expected that Thu Duc City Center for Technical Infrastructure Development manages the following items:

_Over 70 percent of urban technical infrastructure (road traffic system, water supply and drainage, lighting system) from non-business units under state departments and agencies in HCMC;

_226 irrigation works and 84 percent of related social infrastructure;

_More than 915km of road system;

_Nearly 7,000,000m² of road surface area.