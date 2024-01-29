Thu Duc City strives to change face of urban traffic

Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep

In an interview conducted by SGGP Newspaper reporter, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep said that Thu Duc City strives to materialize the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies to develop Ho Chi Minh City (Resolution 98). The city has achieved some initially remarkable results.

Investment in construction projects

After more than 6 months of implementing Resolution 98, Thu Duc City has re-arranged its structure of the Standing Committee, committees and specialized positions of Thu Duc City People's Council. Thu Duc City People's Council has been consolidated with three committees, one Chairman and 2 Vice Chairmen. One more Vice Chairman was elected for Thu Duc City People's Committee while seven Vice Chairmen were selected for the people's committees of 7 wards with a population of over 50,000 people.

Thu Duc City People's Committee has so far had 16 specialized departments, including five being rearranged and reorganized. Three new centers were established as per the pilot scheme.

Resolution 98 has helped Thu Duc City have a direction in using state-owned housing assets and public land for lease. Specifically, wards are studying Resolution 98 along with Conclusion 14 on the policy of encouraging and protecting dynamic and creative officials for the common benefit to take advantage of and exploit public land interspersed in residential areas to build parks. For instance, the 20ha Saigon Riverfront Park or Thu Duc City Book Street that has been put into use at the end of 2023 are specific examples. Additionally, the city has built more high-quality sports fields in schools.

Thu Duc City leaders also studying to implement new models of urban development, such as transit-oriented development (TOD), a type of urban development that maximizes the amount of residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport while completing the general planning of Thu Duc City and implementing the urban development project along the Saigon River in Thu Duc City and digital transformation programs, tourism development projects.

The entrance gateway to Thu Duc City (Photo: SGGP)

Last but not least, Thu Duc City is also making concerted efforts on site clearance for important traffic projects so that it can basically complete compensation for Ring Road 2 by 2024.

Thus, in 2024, Thu Duc City will focus on large projects with the determination to clearly change the face of Thu Duc City in terms of traffic and urban areas. Another key task is for Thu Duc City to focus on studying the regulations in Resolution 98 to propose allowing households and individuals with qualified land in accordance with planning to build social housing to sell or rent. This is hoped to change the quality of boarding houses, moving towards eliminating small boarding houses.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan