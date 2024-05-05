Thu Duc City celebrates 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory

A ceremony celebrating the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024) and the 134th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2023) was held in Thu Duc City in HCMC on May 4.

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also marked the 49th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Unification Day (April 30, 1975- 2024) and the 138th anniversary of International Labor Day (May 1, 1886 – 2024).

The ceremony saw the presence of former Member of the Politburo and former standing member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Hong Anh and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

On behalf of the young armed forces of Thu Duc City, Lieutenant Nguyen Van Thang, an officer of the Military Command of Thu Duc City affirmed that the young armed forces of Thu Duc City always show respect and gratitude to the previous generations for the great contributions and sacrifices, promote traditions of the country, the Party, and the Vietnam People's Army.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (3rd, L) attends the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, the organization board held a screening of short films of anniversary days, an exchange with soldiers engaging in the Dien Bien Phu campaign who are living in Thu Duc City, and a special art program honoring glorious Dien Bien Phu Vicory.

On this occasion, Thu Duc City received a gift of “Dien Bien Stilt House” from Dien Bien Dong District.

Thu Duc City receives a gift of “Dien Bien Stilt House” from Dien Bien Dong District. (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing performance in the special art program honoring glorious Dien Bien Phu Vicory (Photo: SGGP)

Large number of cadres, officials, students, and residents attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh