HCMC’s leaders visit soldiers participating in Dien Bien Phu Campaign

A delegation of HCMC’s officials led by Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on May 2 visited individuals who directly participated in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) shows respect to former Deputy head of the School of Transportation Engineering under the HCMC Transport Department, Tran Quoc Dung. (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting former Deputy head of the School of Transportation Engineering under the HCMC Transport Department, Tran Quoc Dung, 92, residing in District 11, who is a resistance activist for national liberation, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai showed respect to the war veteran and his comrades for their devotion to Dien Bien Phu Victory.

He wished the veteran soldier good health and a long life, and would be a good example for young generations to follow.

War veteran Tran Quoc Dung served as a soldier in the Binh Tri Thien Front from June 1950 to June 1970, and was anointed as head of the Party Unit of the military vehicles fleet in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign in July 1953. He was awarded the First Class Resistance War Medal.

Delegation of HCMC’s officials visits Mr. Tran Quoc Dung. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung (L) visits war veteran Nguyen Binh,(Photo: SGGP)

Another delegation of the city’s officials led by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung paid a visit to war veteran Nguyen Binh, 95, in District 4.

The city’s leader presented gifts and wished the veteran soldier good health to continue to contribute his knowledge and historical lessons to building and developing the city.

Mr. Nguyen Binh joined the army in February 1947 and was responsible for implementing propaganda activities in the Viet Bac Military Base from 1949 to 1951. He served as the head of the military art troupe of Battalion 351 in 1951- 1957 and took charge of carrying out cultural activities in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign. He then worked in the Political Bureau in the Southern region.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung presents a gift to the family of martyr Pham Van Thu. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also offered incense to commemorate martyr Pham Van Thu in District 4.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung expressed his appreciation for the martyrs’ significant contributions to the country and Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Related News Art performance, exhibitions highlight Dien Bien Phu Victory

By Chi Thach, Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh