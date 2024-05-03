Photo exhibition honoring Dien Bien Phu Victory opens in HCMC

The HCMC Organizing Board of Major Holidays coordinated with the Department of Culture and Sports of the city to organize a photo exhibition themed “Dien Bien Phu Victory - The Strength of Vietnam, the Stature of Era” on May 3.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan,

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, the Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Ngo Thanh Son, deputy head of the Southern Agency of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Duong Minh Tuan, Colonel Pham Van Thao, Deputy Chief of the Departments of Logistics of Military Region 7, Deputy head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Tho Truyen.

Delegates visit the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The great Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954, is a brilliant milestone in the history of Vietnam, the pinnacle in the resistance war against French colonialism, and the immortal heroic epic of Vietnamese people, featuring the path of correct and creative resistance, and independent military policy led by the Party and President Ho Chi Minh.

The exhibition takes place in Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street and the area in front of the Department of Culture and Sports opposite Chi Lang Park on Dong Khoi Street and will run until May 12.

On Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, 97 photos are displayed to introduce to viewers the great Dien Bien Phu Victory; historical situations; strategic policies and decisions of the Party, President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, and the High Command of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign; the battles associated with historical sites such as Him Lam, Doc Lap Hill, Hill A1, and Muong Thanh Airport.

In the area in front of the Department of Culture and Sports opposite Chi Lang Park on Dong Khoi Street, 55 pictures depict natural landscapes, historical sites, tourist attractions of provinces in the northwest mountainous region, including Dien Bien, Hoa Binh, Son La, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, and Yen Bai; the popular sites associated with Dien Bien Phu Victory likely Muong Phang mountain – the headquarters of Dien Bien Phu Campaign, Fansipan peak, Sa Pa town, Mu Cang Chai terraced fields, Pa Khoang lake, Mai Chau valley, Thac Ba lake, Moc Chau highland, Da Bac cave; and traditional culture of ethnic minorities in the region.

Delegates visit the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC's leaders and war veterans attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth Union members attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh