Sacred heart relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc open for public veneration

The heart sarira of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc, who burned himself to death in Saigon on June 11, 1963, to protest against the South Vietnam regime’s oppression of Buddhists, has been shown to the public in Ho Chi Minh City from May 6–10.

The heart sarira of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc is dislayed at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City for public veneration on May 6–10. (Photo: SGGP)

In the sweltering summer sun, at 10 a.m. on May 6, people flocked to Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10, lining up at the gate to wait for the Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s heart relic veneration, scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

The functional units were also present to ensure security and order during the display.

On the afternoon of May 5, the sacred heart relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc was transferred from the State Bank of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City to Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda for public worship and veneration at 2:00 p.m. on May 6. It is the first time since 1991 that this revered relic has been open to the public.

Many devotees gather at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday to venerate the heart relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc. (Photo: SGGP)
Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc burned himself to death at the intersection of Phan Dinh Phung and Le Van Duyet crossroads (now Cach Mang Thang Tam – Nguyen Dinh Chieu intersection in District 3) in Saigon on June 11, 1963, to protest against the South Vietnam regime’s oppression of Buddhists. Following his immolation, Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s body was cremated, but his heart remained intact, presenting a symbol of the compassion and wisdom of Buddhism, as well as the Vietnamese people’s tradition.

On the afternoon of May 5, the sacred heart relic of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc is transferred from the State Bank of Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City to Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda. (Photo: SGGP)
People gather at the gate of Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda to wait for the Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s heart relic veneration. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thanh Trong, Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh

