17-time Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys to perform in Vietnam

Alicia Keys, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer who has won 17 Grammy Awards, will deliver a special performance on the evening of December 5 at the Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi.

Alicia Keys is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the past two decades, celebrated for her powerful vocals, inventive artistry, and a catalogue of iconic hits such as “Fallin’,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” “Girl on Fire,” and “Superwoman.”

Beyond her musical achievements, she has also made her mark across multiple creative fields. She is a New York Times bestselling author, a television and film producer, and an influential social activist. She is also the co-founder of “She Is The Music,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing gender equality within the music industry.

In 2025, she received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammy Awards, an honor recognizing individuals who shape culture through their musical contributions.

In the realm of theater, her long-anticipated musical “Hell’s Kitchen”—a project she nurtured for 13 years—premiered on Broadway in 2024, earning 13 Tony Award nominations, winning two, and securing the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, before heading into a North American tour slated for late 2025.

A representative of VinFuture noted that Alicia Keys’ performance at the awards ceremony will serve as a tribute to the global scientific community, who tirelessly generate knowledge and innovation for a better future.

This year’s ceremony will honor breakthrough scientific achievements, selected from 1,705 nominations. The VinFuture Prize features four award categories, including the Grand Prize worth US$3 million, placing it among the most valuable science awards in the world.

The event will be broadcast live on VTV1.

By Vinh Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh