Culture/art

17-time Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys to perform in Vietnam

SGGPO

Alicia Keys, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer who has won 17 Grammy Awards, will deliver a special performance on the evening of December 5 at the Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi.

alicia-keys-01-3163-2306-6749-9232.png (1)

Alicia Keys is widely regarded as one of the most influential artists of the past two decades, celebrated for her powerful vocals, inventive artistry, and a catalogue of iconic hits such as “Fallin’,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” “Girl on Fire,” and “Superwoman.”

Beyond her musical achievements, she has also made her mark across multiple creative fields. She is a New York Times bestselling author, a television and film producer, and an influential social activist. She is also the co-founder of “She Is The Music,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing gender equality within the music industry.

In 2025, she received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammy Awards, an honor recognizing individuals who shape culture through their musical contributions.

In the realm of theater, her long-anticipated musical “Hell’s Kitchen”—a project she nurtured for 13 years—premiered on Broadway in 2024, earning 13 Tony Award nominations, winning two, and securing the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, before heading into a North American tour slated for late 2025.

A representative of VinFuture noted that Alicia Keys’ performance at the awards ceremony will serve as a tribute to the global scientific community, who tirelessly generate knowledge and innovation for a better future.

This year’s ceremony will honor breakthrough scientific achievements, selected from 1,705 nominations. The VinFuture Prize features four award categories, including the Grand Prize worth US$3 million, placing it among the most valuable science awards in the world.

The event will be broadcast live on VTV1.

By Vinh Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

VinFuture Prize Alicia Keys performance Hanoi

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn