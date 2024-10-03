Temperature in Hanoi forecast to drop to 18-19 degrees Celsius on October 4

As of October 3 early morning, various areas in the Northern mountainous provinces of Ha Giang and Lang Son recorded chilling temperatures as low as 11 degrees Celsius.

Weather satellite image of Northern Vietnam at 8:30 a.m on October 3

As reported by international weather forecasting centers, as of 4 a.m. on October 3, the temperature of 11 degrees Celsius covered Lung Cu Commune, Dong Van Town, Ha Giang Province while the temperature in Hanoi was 21 degrees Celsius.



It is forecast that temperatures in the capital city will vary between 18 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius from the early morning of October 4, along with several suburban areas.

The National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting also informed that the entire Northern region would continue to be affected by the dry cold air wave, along with a bit of fog in the mornings.

The cold air wave is expected to last until October 12.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong