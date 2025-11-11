Lam Dong hosts country’s first-ever international tea festival

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

At a press conference on the festival held in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat City, on November 10, the organization board announced that the event features a wide range of highlights, including the Tea Expo, an international tea fair and exhibition showcasing immersive technology experiences of Vietnamese and global tea cultures; a high-level conference on tea industry strategies; and “Tea Diplomacy” sessions attended by 60 ambassadors from various countries. The festival will also include a grand music concert combined with an Ao Dai performance by 80 Miss Cosmo 2025 contestants from across the globe, along with vibrant street festivals and cultural tea celebrations across the province.

Major events of the Miss Cosmo 2025 beauty contest will take place across central Hue City, Lam Dong province, Tay Ninh province, and Ho Chi Minh City, starting on November 28, with the grand finale on December 20 at Creativity Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Lam Dong is among Vietnam’s largest tea-growing regions, blessed with diverse climates and soil conditions that give rise to distinctive tea varieties celebrated for their rich and unique flavors. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the press conference, Mr. Mori Kazuki, General Director of Lam Dong Tea Joint Stock Company, one of the event’s co-organizers, said the International Tea Festival aims to connect cultures across the globe through tea, creating an international platform where tea serves as a universal language of peace, cooperation, and sustainable development. He added that the festival’s activities are designed to build a “global bridge of tea,” fostering cultural exchange and economic collaboration, while honoring tea as the spiritual heritage of humanity.

In addition, the “Tea and Travel Journey” program will offer a unique tourism experience, taking visitors to explore some of Vietnam’s most renowned tea-growing regions, where they can immerse themselves in local culture, nature, and the craftsmanship of traditional tea artisans. The World Tea Fest 2025 is co-organized by the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee in collaboration with Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank), the Doi Dep (Sandals) brand, Lam Dong Tea Joint Stock Company, and the Miss Cosmo Organization.

