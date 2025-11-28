Vietnam ranked among world’s top 50 countries for music copyright revenue

According to the Vietnam Center for Protection of Music Copyright (VCPMC), Vietnam has entered the ranks of the world’s top 50 countries with the highest music copyright revenues.

(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

This information comes from the 2025 Global Royalty Collections Report released by the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC). The report also shows that Vietnam’s total music copyright revenue reached EUR14 million, a year-on-year increase of 12.7 percent. CISAC noted that Vietnam is rapidly expanding its market, particularly in the online environment.

According to VCPMC, Vietnam’s online music market grew 15.7 percent over the past year, driven by digital-transformation initiatives, strengthened international partnerships, and an optimized collective-management model.

Since the beginning of the year, the center has admitted 734 new members, bringing its total to 7,072 authors. In the third quarter of 2025 alone, VCPMC disbursed more than VND108 billion in royalties to domestic and international creators.

CISAC also recognizes VCPMC as a management model comparable to major organizations worldwide, while expanding cooperation to ensure Vietnamese works are used with proper licensing in numerous countries, a development that is helping Vietnamese music gain a stronger foothold on the global stage.

By Thu Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh