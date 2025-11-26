Culture/art

Ha Tinh to host various activities to mark poet Nguyen Du's birth anniversary

SGGPO

The ceremony marking the 260th birth anniversary of the great poet Nguyen Du is scheduled to take place on December 20 at Thanh Sen Square in Thanh Sen Ward, Ha Tinh Province.

z7263701542588-1263cad19134e05ac33e7b2f00055c81-765-2897.jpg
At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ha Tinh Provincial Party Committee, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Journalists Association of the province announced the information at a press conference held on November 26.

On this occasion, authorities at all levels and localities will host a wide range of vibrant cultural activities, including folk art performances and games associated with great poet Nguyen Du and “Truyen Kieu” (Tale of Kieu). Exhibitions will also be held to showcase publications on Nguyen Du, The Tale of Kieu, and Ha Tinh’s cultural heritage. In addition, documentary reports and films about Nguyen Du will be produced and screened.

The commemorative activities aim to honor and express gratitude for the immense contributions of the great poet Nguyen Du to the cultural and historical heritage of Vietnam and the world. They underscore the enduring intellectual values and timeless legacy he has bestowed upon future generations.

Through a series of public outreach and educational initiatives, the events seek to cultivate historical awareness, foster national pride, and celebrate the homeland’s cultural identity. They also highlight Nguyen Du’s life, his literary achievements, and his humanistic ideals, and promote the preservation and continued relevance of his heritage in the modern era.

Additionally, the commemorations will serve to promote the cultural heritage, historical strengths, and the natural and human richness of Vietnam and Ha Tinh to international visitors. The events aim to foster a favorable environment for developing culture in tandem with heritage tourism, while further advancing the preservation, restoration, and promotion of the special national relic site for the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du.

img-0281-616-4778.jpg
The special national relic site for great poet Nguyen Du in Ha Tinh Province
By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

260th birth anniversary of the great poet Nguyen Du “Truyen Kieu” (Tale of Kieu) Ha Tinh Nguyen Du

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn