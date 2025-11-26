Ha Tinh to host various activities to mark poet Nguyen Du's birth anniversary

The ceremony marking the 260th birth anniversary of the great poet Nguyen Du is scheduled to take place on December 20 at Thanh Sen Square in Thanh Sen Ward, Ha Tinh Province.

The Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Ha Tinh Provincial Party Committee, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Journalists Association of the province announced the information at a press conference held on November 26.

On this occasion, authorities at all levels and localities will host a wide range of vibrant cultural activities, including folk art performances and games associated with great poet Nguyen Du and “Truyen Kieu” (Tale of Kieu). Exhibitions will also be held to showcase publications on Nguyen Du, The Tale of Kieu, and Ha Tinh’s cultural heritage. In addition, documentary reports and films about Nguyen Du will be produced and screened.

The commemorative activities aim to honor and express gratitude for the immense contributions of the great poet Nguyen Du to the cultural and historical heritage of Vietnam and the world. They underscore the enduring intellectual values and timeless legacy he has bestowed upon future generations.

Through a series of public outreach and educational initiatives, the events seek to cultivate historical awareness, foster national pride, and celebrate the homeland’s cultural identity. They also highlight Nguyen Du’s life, his literary achievements, and his humanistic ideals, and promote the preservation and continued relevance of his heritage in the modern era.

Additionally, the commemorations will serve to promote the cultural heritage, historical strengths, and the natural and human richness of Vietnam and Ha Tinh to international visitors. The events aim to foster a favorable environment for developing culture in tandem with heritage tourism, while further advancing the preservation, restoration, and promotion of the special national relic site for the great Vietnamese poet Nguyen Du.

