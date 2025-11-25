Exhibition of Vietnamese fine arts heritage presented in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts opened a special exhibition titled “Return,” running from now until January 4, 2026, to mark the 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 2005–2025).

Visitors visit the exhibition at the HCMC Fine Arts Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition features 42 works donated in 2025 by Mr. and Mrs. Le Tat Luyen–Thuy Khue, marking a significant contribution to Vietnam’s fine arts scene. The collection holds not only artistic value but also serves as a vivid testament to the preservation of Vietnamese heritage by overseas communities. Most of the pieces were kept in France for several decades before returning to be exhibited for domestic audiences.

The 42 works on display create a multi-layered dialogue across periods and artistic movements, reflecting the cultural depth, identity, and aesthetic sensibilities of Vietnamese artists throughout the 20th century.

The exhibition also features works by prominent artists trained at the Indochina Fine Arts School, including Le Pho, Vu Cao Dam, Pham Tang, and Tran Phuc Duyen. Executed in signature mediums such as lacquer, silk, and oil paint, these works showcase refined techniques and embody Vietnamese sensibilities, including the simplicity of everyday life, the beauty of women, cultural depth, and introspective nuances, all hallmarks of Indochina fine arts that have left a lasting legacy.

Additionally, the exhibition showcases notable works from the Gia Dinh School of Fine Arts by artists including Do Quang Em, Nguyen Trung, Trinh Cung, Nguyen Tuan, Buu Chi, Le Ba Dang, and others. These pieces reflect a fresh worldview, blending philosophical contemplation, social critique, and a quest to explore new artistic spaces.

In these paintings, landscapes transcend mere locations, becoming symbols of indomitable spirit, resilient vitality, and the enduring aspiration for freedom among the Vietnamese people.

With the return of these 42 invaluable works, the “Return” display not only pays tribute to those who have preserved Vietnam’s artistic heritage but also celebrates the enduring journey of Vietnamese fine arts—a journey that continues to unfold.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh