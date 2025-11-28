Vietnam Happiness Festival 2025 to spread joy through life’s simple moments

The “Vietnam Happy Fest 2025” is scheduled to take place from December 5 to 7 at Hoan Kiem Lake Walking Street in Hanoi, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced at a press conference in the capital on November 27.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Pham Anh Tuan, Director of the Department of Grassroots and External Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event originated from the “Happy Vietnam” contest, which showcased tens of thousands of photos and videos capturing everyday life through a lens of affection. Vietnamese happiness is built upon peace, love, solidarity, and even the simplest of things,” the Director of the Department of Grassroots and External Information emphasized.

This year’s event will be held along the walking area around Hoan Kiem Lake under the theme of the “Happiness Avenue,” stretching from Le Thai To Street through Dinh Tien Hoang and Hang Khay Streets to Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square. The festival will feature 13 experiential attractions, including the “Happy Vietnam” exhibition, the Happiness Tree, the Happiness Map, a digital interactive space, and the Happiness Lens, among others.

At the Ly Thai To Monument area, the Happiness Tree will receive thousands of wishes and greetings from the community, symbolically regarded as “seeds of happiness” spreading joy throughout the city.

The “Vietnam Happy Fest 2025” spreads happiness in the community through simple, sincere moments.

A series of highlight events will take place throughout the three-day festival, including a mass wedding ceremony for 80 couples under the theme “Love is Happiness” on December 6; the “Hundred Flowers Parade,” featuring 800 participants in traditional Vietnamese clothing on December 7; the “Happiness Lens” workshop; and the Happy Vietnam 2025 Awards Ceremony.

Notably, the “Vietnam Happiness” music night on the evening of December 7 at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square will be free to the public and feature performances by several young artists, including Lam Bao Ngoc, Bui Cong Nam, and the Bridge Band, as well as representatives from theaters under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The organization board expects the festival to attract between 200,000 and 300,000 attendees, aiming to establish it as an annual event with a profound humanistic message.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh