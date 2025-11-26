Culture/art

Vietnam–Japan exhibition fosters cultural exchange, strengthens cooperation

An exhibition highlighting cultural ties and local-level cooperation between Vietnam and Japan opened on November 25 in Ha Long ward, Quang Ninh province.

The exhibition is part of the Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum, the first of its kind held between the two countries in the past two years.

467134_5333413647977227_image.png
Visitors to a booth at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition features 37 booths, including 22 from Vietnamese localities, 15 from Japan, and five spaces dedicated to Vietnam–Japan cultural interaction. Quang Ninh province showcases three booths displaying One Commune – One Product (OCOP) products along with highlights of its tourism and cultural identity, while Japan presents two cultural booths designed under the unified visual concept of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The displays introduce visitors to distinctive products from both countries, reflecting their rich cultural heritage and diverse regional specialities.

Quang Ninh’s booths are designed under the theme “Quang Ninh – Where Culture Converges, Tourism Shines,” incorporating modern presentation solutions such as LED screens, QR codes for information access, and illuminated display panels. Visitors are also invited to experience traditional tea ceremony demonstrations, folk painting performances, and presentations of OCOP products and tourism offerings.

Earlier the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum, calling on Japanese cities and businesses to continue placing trust in Vietnam and to deepen cooperation for shared development and prosperity. He expressed hope that this year’s event would mark an important milestone and generate renewed momentum for innovative and effective cooperation between the two countries.

VNA

Tags

Vietnam–Japan exhibition cultural exchange cultural ties local-level cooperation between Vietnam and Japan Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn