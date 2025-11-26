Vietnam–Japan exhibition fosters cultural exchange, strengthens cooperation

An exhibition highlighting cultural ties and local-level cooperation between Vietnam and Japan opened on November 25 in Ha Long ward, Quang Ninh province.

The exhibition is part of the Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum, the first of its kind held between the two countries in the past two years.

Visitors to a booth at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition features 37 booths, including 22 from Vietnamese localities, 15 from Japan, and five spaces dedicated to Vietnam–Japan cultural interaction. Quang Ninh province showcases three booths displaying One Commune – One Product (OCOP) products along with highlights of its tourism and cultural identity, while Japan presents two cultural booths designed under the unified visual concept of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The displays introduce visitors to distinctive products from both countries, reflecting their rich cultural heritage and diverse regional specialities.

Quang Ninh’s booths are designed under the theme “Quang Ninh – Where Culture Converges, Tourism Shines,” incorporating modern presentation solutions such as LED screens, QR codes for information access, and illuminated display panels. Visitors are also invited to experience traditional tea ceremony demonstrations, folk painting performances, and presentations of OCOP products and tourism offerings.

Earlier the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum, calling on Japanese cities and businesses to continue placing trust in Vietnam and to deepen cooperation for shared development and prosperity. He expressed hope that this year’s event would mark an important milestone and generate renewed momentum for innovative and effective cooperation between the two countries.

