International Photography Festival set to take place at several venues in HCMC

The 2nd Ho Chi Minh City International Photography Festival 2025 is scheduled to take place at the Youth Cultural House and several other cultural venues across the city from November 28 to 30.

The contest is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association with the support of the municipal People’s Committee and Pro Creative Company.

The festival is expected to bring together more than 100 international photographers, along with a large contingent of Vietnamese artists, training institutions, technology and tourism enterprises, media organizations, and photography enthusiasts.

Key programs include the 2025 International Photography Expo, featuring 60 booths showcasing cameras, printers, and photography-related equipment; the exhibition “Photography Without Borders”; the showcase of winning works from the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City International Artistic Photography Contest and the 15th Ho Chi Minh City Regional Photography Festival; and “Epic Ballads of the Era,” an exhibition by photographers from Hanoi, Hue, and Ho Chi Minh City.

The festival also features a Photo Marathon themed “Ho Chi Minh City—A Dynamic Destination,” launched at 10 a.m. on November 28, and the 2025 Ho Chi Minh City International Photography Workshop, held from November 27 to December 1 under the theme “Ho Chi Minh City through an International Lens.”

The festival is open to both professional and amateur photographers, technology and equipment companies, universities, and photography clubs, as well as visitors and residents with an interest in the photographic arts.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh