Culture/art

Chinese, Korean tourists lead Vietnam’s international arrivals in early 2026

SGGPO

In the first quarter of 2026, China and the Republic of Korea continued to lead international tourist arrivals to Vietnam, with over 1.4 million and 1.33 million visitors, respectively.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, in March 2026 alone, Vietnam welcomed nearly 2.1 million international visitors, bringing total arrivals in the first three months of the year to 6.76 million, a 12.4 percent increase year-on-year.

China remained Vietnam’s largest inbound tourism market with more than 1.4 million arrivals, followed closely by the Republic of Korea with around 1.33 million. These two markets continue to play a key role in Vietnam’s tourism recovery and growth.

Meanwhile, cultural tourism experiences are also expanding to attract international visitors. On the evening of April 10, a group of tourists from the Republic of Korea attended the “Chao Show” program in Ho Chi Minh City, a dinner-show concept combining Vietnamese cuisine with live traditional and contemporary music performances.

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“Chao Show” artists interact with South Korean tourists on the evening of April 10.

Held at a venue on Nguyen Sieu Street in Saigon Ward, the show features live performances using traditional instruments, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience.

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Visitors experience live music performances at “Chao Show.”

The program, organized by the Chao Band artists, was recently honored at the World CEO Summit Awards 2026, recognizing its contributions to cultural creativity and international cooperation.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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the first quarter of 2026 China the Republic of Korea international tourist arrivals largest inbound tourism market Vietnam National Authority of Tourism the “Chao Show” program

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