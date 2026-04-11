Chinese, Korean tourists lead Vietnam’s international arrivals in early 2026

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, in March 2026 alone, Vietnam welcomed nearly 2.1 million international visitors, bringing total arrivals in the first three months of the year to 6.76 million, a 12.4 percent increase year-on-year.
China remained Vietnam’s largest inbound tourism market with more than 1.4 million arrivals, followed closely by the Republic of Korea with around 1.33 million. These two markets continue to play a key role in Vietnam’s tourism recovery and growth.
Meanwhile, cultural tourism experiences are also expanding to attract international visitors. On the evening of April 10, a group of tourists from the Republic of Korea attended the “Chao Show” program in Ho Chi Minh City, a dinner-show concept combining Vietnamese cuisine with live traditional and contemporary music performances.
Held at a venue on Nguyen Sieu Street in Saigon Ward, the show features live performances using traditional instruments, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience.
The program, organized by the Chao Band artists, was recently honored at the World CEO Summit Awards 2026, recognizing its contributions to cultural creativity and international cooperation.