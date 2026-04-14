Culture/art

Vietnam cracks down on book piracy with tough new measures

SGGPO

A sweeping anti-piracy initiative has triggered the rapid shutdown of pirate distribution groups and signaled a decisive shift toward proactive prevention in Vietnam’s publishing market.

The anti-piracy initiative is backed by Decision 759 and fines of up to VND20 million for illegal e-book sharing.

For years, pirated books in Vietnam have been treated like a chronic disease, difficult to eradicate completely. The issuance of Decision 759/QD-BVHTTDL, establishing the operational mechanism for the Central Inter-sectoral Task Force on Anti-Printing Piracy, along with proposals for severe penalties in cyberspace, has marked a clear turning point. Regulatory authorities are no longer merely reacting to individual violations but have shifted toward proactive prevention.

This new management approach targets the core nature of book piracy that its survival through systemic loopholes. Consequently, the effects of the new decision have been almost instantaneous. A proposed fine of up to VND20 million for the unauthorized sharing of e-books caused numerous pirate book distribution groups on social media to shut down rapidly. Many users have begun seeking out copyrighted platforms. This shift reflects an inevitable trend as the legal framework tightens and legal options become more distinct.

For a long time, many viewed the free sharing of e-books as a way to spread knowledge. This mindset, though well-intentioned, undermines the creative ecosystem. Authors remain unpaid, publishers struggle to recoup capital, and digital platforms lack investment resources. A market where everything is free is, in reality, a self-eroding market.

However, the closure of numerous pirate e-book groups has also exposed existing gaps: many titles remain difficult to find, and copyrighted e-book platforms are often not yet convenient enough or offer limited user experiences. Therefore, if these voids are not promptly filled, piracy may return in more sophisticated forms.

The issue is not simply about prohibition, but whether there are sufficient quality products to serve as replacements. Users are willing to pay when content is diverse, services are convenient, and the value is commensurate. Implementing regulations to restore order to the publishing market is an inevitable trend and serves as the foundation for the Vietnamese copyright market to regain the trust of bookmakers and investors.

Nevertheless, the ultimate effectiveness depends on the cooperation of the entire ecosystem. Only when every book is returned to its true value can the market achieve sustainable development.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan

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pirate book digital platforms Vietnamese copyright market copyrighted e-book platforms

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