17th National Radio Festival 2026 concluded

On April 13, a closing ceremony and awards presentation for the 17th National Radio Festival 2026 were jointly organized by the Voice of Vietnam and Quang Ninh Newspaper and Radio–Television in Quang Ninh Province.

24 entries are awarded Gold Prizes. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of the Nhan Dan Newspaper cum Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association; and Mr. Do Tien Si, Director General of the Voice of Vietnam, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, and Head of the Steering Committee of the National Radio Festival.

At the closing ceremony, the Organizing Committee honored outstanding authors and presented 24 Gold Prizes, along with a range of Silver, Bronze, and Consolation Prizes for works across multiple categories, including live radio programs, reportage, investigative reportage, ethnic-language programs, and podcasts.

The Organizing Committee presents Silver Prizes to individuals and collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

Many of the winning entries were noted for their strong sense of exploration and discovery, reflecting modern, sophisticated, and creative approaches to radio production. These works were highly regarded for their professional quality and their positive social impact.

In addition, the Organizing Committee also presented 29 special awards, including the Outstanding Host Award, Outstanding Live Radio Presenter Award, and Outstanding Live Program Production Team Award.

The Organizing Committee presents awards for entries submitted to the photo and video clip contest titled “Quang Ninh – Aspiration to Rise Alongside the Nation.” (Photo: SGGP)

The 17th National Radio Festival 2026 was held from April 9 to 13 in Quang Ninh Province under the theme “Radio for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam,” aiming to further affirm the development of the national radio sector amid increasing demands for innovation and renewal.

This year’s festival brought together 72 participating delegations, including local newspapers and radio–television stations; two major media centers, namely the Radio and Television Center of the Vietnam People’s Army and the Public Security Media and Communication Department; 17 journalism units under the Voice of Vietnam; and eight other major press agencies.

Participating units submitted nearly 350 entries across various categories, reflecting a wide range of journalistic formats and production approaches and highlighting the ongoing efforts of broadcasters to modernize content and enhance professional quality.

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By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh