HCMC plans large-scale festival marking Reunification Day

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has announced plans to organize a large- scale festival to mark the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and the 140th anniversary May Day.

Under the city’s plan, a series of cultural, historical and artistic activities will take place from April 23 to May 12 across multiple venues. The centerpiece will be a photo exhibition held at key public spaces, including Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward; Nguyen Du Park in Nguyen Du Street, Thu Dau Mot Ward; and Revolutionary Traditional House, No. 1 Ba Cu Street, Vung Tau Ward.

The program also features performances, sports events and community activities. Highlights include the 50th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Traditional April 30 Cross-Country Race, stage performances on the evening of April 30, and cultural exhibitions at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

Art lighting installations will be displayed across major streets, while additional performances will be organized in suburban areas from April 26 to May 1.

Various organizations will also participate in commemorative activities, including gatherings with veterans of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign, youth cultural programs led by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, and the 18th Workers’ Month.

A highlight of the celebration will be a fireworks display on the evening of April 30, featuring multiple high- and low-altitude firing points across the city, contributing to a vibrant atmosphere for one of the country’s most significant national holidays.

Ho Chi Minh City will launch fireworks at three high-altitude sites and four low-altitude sites to celebrate the April 30 and May 1 holidays. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Fireworks will be launched from three high-altitude sites, including the area near the Saigon River Tunnel entrance in An Khanh Ward, the New City Center in Binh Duong Ward and Ba Ria City Square in Ba Ria Ward. Low-altitude displays will be held at four locations, including Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, the Saigon Marina IFC Tower in Saigon Ward, the Kim Long villa area near Rach Dia Bridge in Nha Be Commune, and the Can Gio Coastal Urban Tourism Area (Vinhomes Green Paradise) in Can Gio Commune.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong