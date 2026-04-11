Spring Piano Concert 2026 to open tonight, April 11

The Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music will present a special classical performance, “Spring Piano Concert 2026,” to celebrate its 70th founding anniversary (1956–2026).

The special program will take place on the evening of April 11 at 112 Nguyen Du Street, Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. It will feature performances by multiple generations of artists, including faculty members, students and outstanding young pianists from the Conservatory’s Piano Department.

The program will showcase a diverse selection of classical works, ranging from the powerful and energetic sonatas of Ludwig van Beethoven to the emotional depth and drama of Frédéric Chopin, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Audiences will also enjoy the refined and colorful musical styles of Maurice Ravel and Gabriel Fauré, as well as the virtuosic and powerful compositions of Mily Balakirev and Alexander Scriabin.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong