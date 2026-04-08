Official dispatch calls for stronger promotion of Reading Culture Day

The Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization has urged provinces and cities to intensify activities for Book and Reading Culture Day and ensure equal access to books for all communities.

The Sach va van hoa doc (Book and reading culture) festival at Nguyen Van Binh Book Street

The Commission issued Official Dispatch No. 59-CV/BTGDVTW on strengthening the organization and promotion of Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day (April 21) across localities nationwide.

In recent years, the development of reading culture has become an important component of building the spiritual and cultural life of the people. However, attention from some localities and institutions remains uneven, and disparities in reading access and the enjoyment of knowledge across regions persist.

The Commission has called upon provincial, municipal, and central Party organizations to intensify the study and implementation of pivotal Party resolutions aimed at national development.

Central to this directive is the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, which positions cultural and human development as the fundamental foundation for the country's progress. The Commission also highlighted the necessity of executing Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture and Directive No. 04-CT/TW, which focuses on strengthening leadership over publishing activities within the current global context.

A primary objective of these directives is the advancement of a robust reading culture. Under the new guidelines, stakeholders are urged to prioritize readers as the central element of publishing and cultural efforts, ensuring that these activities effectively support broader human development goals.

A key focus is the review, refinement, and concretization of mechanisms and policies to support reading culture development. This includes providing books to ethnic minority communities, remote, border, and island areas, as well as ensuring access for vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities and workers. The directive also highlights the importance of honoring authors, translators, scientists, publishers, distributors, libraries, schools, organizations, and individuals who have made meaningful contributions to the development of reading culture, publishing, and knowledge dissemination.

For publishers and book distributors, the Commission urges proactive coordination with educational institutions to integrate Book and Reading Culture Day into teaching activities related to ideals, ethics, lifestyles, and life skills. Suggested initiatives include reading hours, thematic sessions, book clubs, reading culture ambassador competitions, book reviews, public speaking, and storytelling activities tailored to each educational level.

In addition, coordination with libraries at all levels is encouraged to innovate services, develop friendly and multifunctional reading spaces, and integrate audiobooks with e-books and digital resources.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Anh Quan