Ho Chi Minh City eyes 150-hectare studio complex to boost film industry

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a directive tasking departments with studying the development of a 100–150 hectare modern studio complex, which is expected to address the chronic shortage of professional production facilities and unlock the full potential of Vietnam’s film hub.

A scene in Mua do (Red rain) movie. The studio for the film will be dismantled and the site will be returned to its original state before April 30

A large-scale and modern studio complex could open a new pathway for the film industry to accelerate growth in line with its inherent potential and standing.

A key highlight in a recent directive issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, regarding the implementation of conclusions by Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang at a meeting with businesses operating in cultural industries, is the assignment of relevant departments to study the development of a large-scale studio complex spanning 100–150 hectares. If it is realized in the coming time, the project could address the long-standing shortage of professional film production facilities in the country’s leading film-making hub.

Film industry enterprises have repeatedly noted that starting a new project often involves a costly and time-consuming search for suitable filming locations, sometimes requiring travel across multiple provinces. Previous proposals have included building a studio complex within the Ethnic Cultural and Historical Park or as part of a creative park along the Saigon River, featuring both indoor and outdoor production facilities.

However, these plans have yet to materialize. Despite being recognized by UNESCO as a Creative City of Film, Ho Chi Minh City still lacks a comprehensive and large-scale studio system. Hoa Phu Studio, operated by Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV), once considered the largest of its kind at nearly 50 hectares since its launch in 2015, has struggled with underutilization. Other existing facilities are primarily indoor studios, limiting their suitability to controlled, interior shoots.

Beyond addressing an urgent industry need, the development of a standardized, large-scale studio complex would generate broader cultural and economic benefits. Such a facility could serve as a cultural experience hub while contributing to the development of a creative economy value chain. Ultimately, a modern studio complex of this scale would provide a critical foundation for the film industry to break through and fully realize its potential.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Anh Quan