17th National Radio Festival 2026 opened

The 17th National Radio Festival, co-organized by Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee, officially opened at the October 30 Square in Ha Long Ward on the evening of April 11.

The 17th National Radio Festival opens at the October 30 Square in Ha Long Ward on the evening of April 11. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission.

The event drew approximately 50,000 residents and visitors, reflecting strong public interest and engagement.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Quan Minh Cuong, underscored the pivotal role of the press—particularly radio broadcasting—as a bridge of trust that conveys the pulse of daily life and spreads aspirations for development to every community.

He also expressed his expectation that the festival would inspire creativity among media practitioners while contributing to the promotion of Quang Ninh Province and Vietnam’s image to a wider audience.

According to Director General of the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Do Tien Sy, this year’s festival takes place from April 9 to 13 under the theme “Radio for a Strong and Prosperous Vietnam.” The event brings together 72 delegations with nearly 350 entries across various formats.

A notable highlight is the participation of nearly 100 podcast productions, reflecting the growing trend toward multi-platform development and enhanced audience reach in the digital era.

Emphasizing the evolving nature of the medium, he noted that radio is no longer solely about listening but has become an integrated experience. This transformation requires media professionals to innovate their mindset, master technology, and continuously create compelling content to maintain radio’s standing within the modern press system.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Trinh Van Quyet, delivers his speech at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony, Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Trinh Van Quyet, affirmed that the event is not only an occasion to honor outstanding works but also an important forum for shaping the future direction of Vietnam’s radio broadcasting in the digital era. The expansion of content, the strengthening of international integration elements, and the inclusion of digital radio products in the competition system clearly demonstrate an innovative mindset and a proactive approach in keeping pace with contemporary development trends.

He expressed confidence that the festival would achieve comprehensive success, leaving a lasting impression and continuing to grow to new heights. He affirmed its role as a vanguard force on the ideological and cultural front, contributing to the building of a strong and prosperous nation.

Alongside the opening ceremony, residents and visitors enthusiastically attended the art program “Sounds of a New Era,” which was meticulously staged in three chapters: “Primal Sounds,” “Heritage Sounds,” and “Sounds of a New Era.” The harmonious blend of traditional and modern elements created a distinctive and immersive musical space.

By Thanh Khuong – Translated by Kim Khanh