Culture/art

Vung Tau to display renowned masterpieces of world painting

SGGPO

An art exhibition, titled “Maison de Lumière – House of Light”, is set to take place at the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City on May 21- 25.

The art exhibition “Maison de Lumière” is envisioned as a cultural bridge connecting a proud past with future aspirations.

Featuring a museum-standard exhibition space, the event brings together masterpieces by world-famous artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso. Alongside global works, the exhibition also highlights Vietnamese cultural identity through notable works by renowned Vietnamese painters such as Nguyen Tuong Lan, Le Pho, and To Ngoc Van. The total value of the exhibited works is estimated at billions of US dollars.

The program is jointly organized by the Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee and Vietnam Information Solutions Investment Company Limited.

z7728263924275-06102db4d10edc75ed3169e7de8017cd-3103-2316.jpg
Design perspective of the exhibition's opening ceremony

On behalf of the organizes, Ms. Ha Thi Yen said that the exhibition is expected not only to be an art display space but also a place where Vietnamese cultural values are honored in relation to global artistic excellence, thereby inspiring national pride and creativity in future generations.

With careful investment in both content and presentation, “Maison de Lumière – House of Light” is expected to become a distinctive cultural and artistic destination for both domestic and international visitors as well as local residents.

By Khanh Chi- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vung Tau renowned masterpieces world painting “Maison de Lumière – House of Light” art exhibition Revolutionary Tradition House museum-standard exhibition space

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn