Vung Tau to display renowned masterpieces of world painting

An art exhibition, titled “Maison de Lumière – House of Light”, is set to take place at the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City on May 21- 25.

The art exhibition “Maison de Lumière” is envisioned as a cultural bridge connecting a proud past with future aspirations.

Featuring a museum-standard exhibition space, the event brings together masterpieces by world-famous artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso. Alongside global works, the exhibition also highlights Vietnamese cultural identity through notable works by renowned Vietnamese painters such as Nguyen Tuong Lan, Le Pho, and To Ngoc Van. The total value of the exhibited works is estimated at billions of US dollars.

The program is jointly organized by the Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee and Vietnam Information Solutions Investment Company Limited.

Design perspective of the exhibition's opening ceremony

On behalf of the organizes, Ms. Ha Thi Yen said that the exhibition is expected not only to be an art display space but also a place where Vietnamese cultural values are honored in relation to global artistic excellence, thereby inspiring national pride and creativity in future generations.

With careful investment in both content and presentation, “Maison de Lumière – House of Light” is expected to become a distinctive cultural and artistic destination for both domestic and international visitors as well as local residents.

By Khanh Chi- Translated by Huyen Huong