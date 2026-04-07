Culture/art

Nearly 300 athletes to compete in National Lion–Dragon Dance Championship 2026

SGGPO

On April 7, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, in coordination with the Vietnam Lion–Dragon Dance Federation, held a press conference to announce the 2nd National Lion–Dragon Dance Championship 2026.

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At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organizing committee, this year’s tournament brings together 16 outstanding lion–dragon dance troupes nationwide, an increase of six teams compared to the inaugural edition. Participating delegations come from Military Region 3, Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Ninh Binh, Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Vinh Long, and Lam Dong.

The event is expected to draw nearly 500 participants, including athletes, coaches, and referees. Of these, nearly 300 athletes will compete across eight categories, with each performance lasting from 7 to 10 minutes. Competitions will take place from the morning of April 8 to the evening of April 10 at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong–Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province. The venue will be open free of charge to residents and visitors for viewing and cheering.

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Ho Chi Minh City Lion–Dragon Dance Troupe

Notably, this marks the first year the tournament welcomes a team from Military Region 3, which is anticipated to deliver performances imbued with military discipline and a strong martial spirit.

According to the Lam Dong Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the event is expected to enhance the province’s tourism appeal through vibrant and engaging competitions while offering residents and visitors additional opportunities to experience cultural tourism products.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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National Lion–Dragon Dance Championship Vietnam Lion–Dragon Dance Federation Lam Dong Da Lat

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