Vietnam launches graphic design contest for 50-year partnership with UNESCO

UNESCO and the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO have launched a graphic design contest celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership in UNESCO (1976–2026).

The competition looks to choose a symbolic visual identity to accompany the UNESCO logo in public-facing events and promotional efforts.

Vietnam officially joined UNESCO in 1976, opening a new chapter of extensive cooperation in education, science, culture and communication. Over the past five decades, this partnership has contributed significantly to the country’s international integration while promoting shared values of knowledge, sustainable development, and mutual understanding among nations.

The competition is open to Vietnamese citizens aged 18 and above, who may participate individually or in groups. Each individual or group is allowed to submit only one design entry. The selected work should visually capture the 50-year journey of cooperation between Vietnam and UNESCO in a concise and recognizable way.

Entries must be submitted by April 30, with results scheduled for announcement in May 2026.

By Vinh Xuan-Translated by Huyen Huong