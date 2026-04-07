Over 2,000 artists, performers to join special political-art program in Hanoi

Bringing together thousands of performers, the large-scale political-art program will take place in Hanoi on April 28.

The special performance titled “Echoes of the Fatherland”, featuring more than 2,000 artists and 500 armed forces personnel, is set to be held at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on April 28. The event draws an estimated audience of 40,000 people.

The event is directed by the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, and jointly organized by Vietnam Television, the Hanoi People’s Committee and Netmedia Joint Stock Company. It will kick off a series of special political-art programs titled “Proud to Be Vietnamese” in 2026.

The visual design and layout of a main stage

The program is held to mark major national milestones, including the 51st anniversary of the Reunification Day, the 72nd anniversary of the Battle of Dien Bien Phu and the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.

Featuring a grand stage and innovative staging, the program will recreate the flow of Vietnam’s revolutionary history and highlight the richness of national culture through an emotional artistic space.

According to Mr. Nguyen Trung Dung, who serves as general director of the show, “Echoes of the Fatherland” is expected to become a cultural highlight of 2026, helping to spread patriotism and inspire aspirations for national development in a new era.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong