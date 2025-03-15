Ta Ma Stream turns red with its “Jungle Flame” flowers

In early March 2025, large numbers of tourists flock to the Ba Na ethnic group’s Ha Ry Village in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh to enjoy blossoming "Jungle Flame" flowers.

The weather has been good this year, therefore, Ta Sua flowers are in full bloom and fully open in their maximal display.

The vibrant red color of this flower, called “Ta Sua” by the Ba Na ethnic minority people (also known as “Hoa trang rung,” jungle geraniums, the flame of the woods, or its scientific name Ixora Coccinea) covers Ta Ma Stream in the village in Vinh Hiep Commune, Vinh Thanh District.

The weather has been good this year; therefore, Ta Sua flowers are in full bloom and fully open in their maximal display, stretching from the young forest to the ancient forest, attracting thousands of visitors coming to the village every day at weekends. However, Ha Ry Village has only developed tourism in a small area of the stream, with around 100 ancient flower trees, Mr. Ba Phuong, a representative of the Ha Ry Village and security of Ta Ma Stream, said.

Ancient "Ta Sua" flower trees along Ta Ma Stream

In the past, hundred-year-old Ta Sua trees were primarily plants that helped prevent soil erosion for rice in the Ba Na people’s fields in Ha Ry Village. However, today, they have unexpectedly become a major factor in Vinh Thanh District’s tourism industry.

“Jungle Flames” are water-loving plants. The flowers are known for their ability to thrive in conditions where heavy rain is persistent and can last for 2-3 months.

The flower, called “Ta Sua” by the Ba Na ethnic minority people (also known as “Hoa trang rung,” jungle geraniums, the flame of the woods, or its scientific name Ixora Coccinea)

"Jungle Flame" flowers can last for 2-3 months.

The people of Ha Ry village collect palm leaves to build small Ba Na-style stilt houses along Ta Ma Stream to serve tourists. Each stilt house is rented out for VND300,000 (US$11.8) per day.

Tourism activities along Ta Ma Stream are managed and monitored by the local authorities to bring income to residents. The local government also delegates patrol teams to protect the ecosystem along Ta Ma Stream. Every year, the local authorities and residents plant more species of trees and flowers to increase the plant population.

The people of Ha Ry village collect palm leaves to build small Ba Na-style stilt houses along the Ta Ma stream to serve tourists.

The central coastal province of Binh Dinh will organize the Jungle Flame Festival in Vinh Thanh District on March 22-23, as part of a promotional program marking the 50th anniversary of Binh Dinh's liberation (March 31, 1975-2025) under the theme “Binh Dinh—A safe, unique, civilized, friendly, and attractive destination."

Many tourists flock to the Ba Na ethnic group’s Ha Ry Village in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh to enjoy blossoming "Jungle Flame" flowers.

Every year, the local authorities and residents plant more species of trees and flowers to increase the plant population.

Related News Binh Dinh stimulates tourism with “Zero-cost” charter train service

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh