Binh Dinh stimulates tourism with “Zero-cost” charter train service

SGGPO

The central coastal province of Binh Dinh has just offered a “Zero-cost” charter train service to tourists from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang who take a five-day visit to the province.

Binh Dinh Province's leaders offer gifts to visitors at Quy Nhon train station.

The new service is part of a promotional program marking the 50th anniversary of Binh Dinh's liberation (March 31, 1975-2025) under the theme “Binh Dinh - A safe, unique, civilized, friendly, and attractive destination." The “Zero-cost” charter train service offering 1,186 seats per trip will be operated from March 28 to April 1, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Dinh Province, Nguyen Thi Kim Chung, said.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has assigned the Binh Dinh Tourism Association to create two tours for visitors on the “Zero-cost” charter trains to explore the history and development of Binh Dinh, a land with rich cultures and dynasties including Champa, Dai Viet and Tay Son.

The tourism sector of the province will organize many new experiential tourism programs to reach the goal of receiving 10 million tourists in 2025.

The Jungle Flame festival will take place in Vinh Thanh District on March 22-23.

Some of the highlight activities include the Jungle Flame (also known as jungle geraniums, flame of the woods, or its scientific name Ixora Coccinea) festival to take place in Vinh Thanh District on March 22-23; an investment promotion conference promoting tourism and agricultural products of the province on March 28; a Famtrip program to survey tourism potential and provide cooperation opportunities for businesses on March 29-31; and a conference seeking solutions for the sustainable development of Binh Dinh's tourism and launching proposals for cooperation strategies to elevate the province's tourism on March 31.

Beautiful fishing villages in Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh Province
Jungle Flame (also known as jungle geraniums, flame of the woods, or its scientific name Ixora Coccinea) trees in Vinh Thanh District
Visitors choose new experiential tourism programs at Quy Nhon train station.
By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

