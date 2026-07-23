Lightning kills two in Dien Bien while Lai Chau searches for missing person

Two children were killed by lightning in Dien Bien Province while authorities in the neighboring province of Lai Chau continued searching for a missing person after heavy rain.

According to a rapid report issued on the morning of July 23 by the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control, moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning affected many northern localities from the evening of July 22 through the following morning.

In Dien Bien Province, lightning struck during a thunderstorm in Xi Ma Village, Muong Nhe Commune, on the evening of July 22, killing two children born in 2015 and 2021 and injuring their mother. Local authorities have visited and provided support to the affected family.

The Northern region is expected to experience heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning under the influence of a low-pressure trough. (AI-generated illustrative image)

In Lai Chau Province, authorities are continuing to assess damage and search for one person who remains missing.

Between 7:00 p.m. on July 22 and 7:00 a.m. on July 23, weather stations recorded heavy rainfall in several areas, including 143 mm in Muong Muon (Dien Bien), 116 mm in Truong Son (Phu Tho), 115 mm in Cao Ram (Phu Tho), 92 mm in Pho Du (Thai Nguyen), 88 mm in Chan Thinh (Lao Cai), and 78 mm in Tan Yen (Bac Ninh).

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control warned that the Northern region is expected to experience continued moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms from the afternoon of July 23 through the night of July 24, with widespread rainfall of 40–120 mm and localized totals exceeding 220 mm. Cumulative rainfall through July 25 is forecast to reach 70–150 mm in most areas, with some locations receiving more than 300 mm.

Hoa Binh Hydropower Reservoir proactively releases water ahead of each spell of heavy rain. Photo: Gia Chinh

The National Civil Defense Steering Committee, the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and the Ministry of Public Security's Civil Defense Command have instructed local authorities to proactively prepare for heavy rain, flooding, flash floods and landslides.

On July 22, a delegation from the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention and Control surveyed landslide- and flash flood-prone areas in Muong Than Commune, Lai Chau Province, to support the locality's proposal to the Government for assistance with relocation and resettlement. Pham Duc Luan, Director General of the department, said that the agency has also coordinated with Zalo Vietnam to send safety guidance messages on flood preparedness to approximately 7.7 million residents in northern mountainous provinces.

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By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong