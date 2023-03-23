Sudden change in weather might cause unusual hails in next couple days

Many places across the country are forecast to continue to brace for sweltering heat this weekend while the Northern region might be facing unusual hails.

Related News Unusual hail in dry season causes heavy crop losses

As of this morning, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning of severe scorching climate in the North-Central, Mid-Central regions and two provinces of Son La and Hoa Binh.

By the end of March 22, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Son La and Hoa Binh provinces recorded a maximum temperature of over 41 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the hot weather hit the southeastern and Central Highlands regions with average temperatures between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

It is forecast that a new cold air will form and spread to the Northern and North- Central regions from March 25.

The sudden seasonable change in weather from hot to cold days might cause hails and thunderstorms.

By March 23, the lowest temperature in the capital city of Hanoi could drop to 19 degrees Celsius or 20 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, this stretch of hot weather will continue to hit the southeastern, Central Highlands and central provinces from Binh Dinh to Phu Yen through to the end of March. The weather in many places will turn hot and sultry.

According to the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, from March 19 to now, hails have continuously occurred in the provinces of Dien Bien, Nghe An and Lam Dong.

A recently unusual hail in Nghe An Province damaged 104 houses, three offices, schools and 51 hectares of rice on the afternoon of March 21. Previously, a hail hit Dien Bien Province on March 18 and March 19, damaging 152 houses and 771 hectares of rice and crops, and killing 970 poultry.