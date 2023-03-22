Unusual hail in dry season causes heavy crop losses

On the afternoon of March 22, a hailstorm hit Da Sar and Da Nhim communes in Lac Duong District of Lam Dong Province, causing significant damage to local outdoor vegetable and flower growers.

The hailstones, which had a diameter of approximately 1-2cm, destroyed many cabbage fields that were ready to be harvested, rendering them irreparable. Ha Tam, a farmer from Da Sar Commune, estimated that his family had suffered hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong in damages because of the hailstorm, which lasted for about an hour from 2:30 p.m.

The majority of outdoor production areas affected by the hail experienced crop losses, and authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

Mr. Lieng Jrang Ha Ro Ky, Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Sar Commune, stated that local officials are being dispatched to estimate the damage caused by the hail.

Similarly, some areas in Da Nhim Commune also suffered crop damage due to the hail, and authorities are urgently reporting any damage caused.