Storm Yinxing heading towards East Sea

As of November 6, the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting issued a warning about a new storm, internationally named Yinxing, which has been edging closer to the East Sea.

Storm Yinxing edges closer to the East Sea. (Photo: WINDY)

According to the latest weather news from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 1 a.m. on November 7, storm Yinxing was located at approximately 18.3 degrees north latitude and 123.7 degrees east longitude, over the northeastern waters of Luzon Island, the Philippines.

The storm’s winds near the eye of the tropical storm are anticipated to strengthen from 167 kilometers to 183 kilometers per hour throughout Thursday.

The typhoon is moving west-northwest at an hourly speed of at least five kilometers.

A representative from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that the storm will enter the East Sea, becoming the seventh storm of this year’s hurricane season.

From November 7 late, the eastern part of the northern East Sea will experience strong winds, very rough seas and huge waves.

All vessels operating in or near the danger zone will be at high risk of being affected by natural disasters.

From the night of November 5 to the morning of November 6, various places over the Central provinces of Binh Dinh, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Thua Thien Hue were isolated due to landslides, serious waterlogging and intense spells of rain.

